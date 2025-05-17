20-year-old man charged after allegedly slashing two men, stabbing another in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in police custody after a dispute in Manhattan turned violent early Saturday.
According to police, a dispute between three men turned physical and ended with two of them being slashed and another stabbed.
It happened in the Kips Bay section just after 3:30 a.m.
Officials say a 45-year-old man was slashed in the shoulder while a 46-year-old man was suffered a slash to the neck.
Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they are expected to recover.
Another unidentified man was stabbed in the abdomen.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Arlo Willner was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Right now, it is unclear what led to the dispute.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.