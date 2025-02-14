FBI looking for possible victims in child exploitation investigation in Brooklyn

Ramel Warner, who goes by the nickname "Menah" was indicted last month for allegedly raping a child he was babysitting in 2022.

Ramel Warner, who goes by the nickname "Menah" was indicted last month for allegedly raping a child he was babysitting in 2022.

Ramel Warner, who goes by the nickname "Menah" was indicted last month for allegedly raping a child he was babysitting in 2022.

Ramel Warner, who goes by the nickname "Menah" was indicted last month for allegedly raping a child he was babysitting in 2022.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An FBI task force says an accused child rapist who has worked in after-school programs in Brooklyn likely has more victims and is urging families to come forward.

Ramel Warner, who goes by the nickname "Menah" was indicted last month for allegedly raping a child he was babysitting in 2022.

He's accused of recording six videos of the sexual abuse which were distributed on the dark web.

According to court filings, he had access to children including in schools and had previously worked with an after-school program in Brooklyn.

At the time of his arrest, he was also involved in a dance group for children at a Brooklyn middle school.

The FBI is asking parents or guardians, possible victims, or anyone with information about sexual exploitation by Warner should contact the FBI at RWarnerCase@fbi.gov.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.