New York Gov. Hochul to meet with President Trump to discuss range of topics

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be in Washington, D.C. on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

They are expected to discuss several topics, including building an energy pipeline through the northeast to cut energy prices.

"We're working on one project. It should be very easy," Trump said. "It's a pipeline going through a small section of New York. New York held it up for years, actually."

Trump wants to get Hochul on board.

He said they will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the pipeline "and other things."

Those "other" topics are expected to include the future of New York Penn Station, Trump's tariffs and congestion pricing.

The Trump administration has instructed New York City to end congestion pricing by March 21.

The governor says the toll will not end until the courts decide.

