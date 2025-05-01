Gov. Hochul to announce multi-billion dollar investment plan to make subways safer

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to appear at Grand Central Station to celebrate new investments in the city's subway system.

New York State will pour $68.4 billion into the aging system over the next five years.

Some upgrades to the system include 1500 new subway cars, 500 buses, 60 handicapped accessible stations and a new interborough express subway line.

The investment includes modern signals on the N, Q, R, W, A, Rockaway shuttle, J and Z lines.

This is all being made possible due to a state budget agreement, which is its largest ever capital plan to prevent the city transit system from falling apart.

While this is a significant investment, safety is also top of mind for transit officials.

Major crime fell 18 percent in the first three months of the year, and for the first time in seven years, there were no murders in the transit system in the first quarter.

Even in the eye of more dollars on the way, MTA CEO Janno Lieber is not turning a blind eye to New Yorkers' feelings while riding through the system.

"Riders who want to be sure that people who are struggling with mental health in the public space are being brought into treatment rather than being left to suffer in the public space, which does have an impact on riders. Riders are asking us 'please make me feel safer by dealing with that population more effectively,'" he said.

As the governor is expected at Grand Central, it is also where a high-profile deadly incident started Friday morning.

The NYPD has arrested a person in connection to the first homicide of the year in a subway.

46-year-old Luis Jose-Duarte was charged with manslaughter after a confrontation went off the rails with 38-year-old Sheldon John.

Overall, subway crime is down nearly 11 percent compared to this point last year but it has begun to rise slightly in recent weeks