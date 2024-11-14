Hochul expected to unpause congestion pricing with lower base toll for driving in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to unveil the path to unpausing congestion pricing at a press conference on Thursday.

Along with announcing a revised congestion pricing proposal, setting the base fare at $9 instead of $15, she is expected to discuss an alternate revenue source to make up for the lost $6, a 40% decrease in revenue.

The governor's announcement comes a day before the start of a court case from those in support of congestion pricing, challenging the pause.

There are also several other legal challenges from opponents against the pricing plan.

The new congestion pricing fees under the revised pricing plan that is under discussion include:

A $2.25 off-peak rate for passenger cars from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends, which is down from $3.75 in the original plan.

A $3 "crossing credit' for passenger cars entering the congestion zone through four Manhattan tunnels, which is down from the original $5 price.

Small trucks and charter buses cost $14.40, originally $24, and large trucks and tour buses cost $21.60, originally $36.

An extra per-ride surcharge is now 75 cents for taxis and black car services, originally $1.25, and $1.50 for Uber and Lyfts, originally $2.50.

The governor could not set the base toll lower than $9 without triggering a new federal environmental review, that could allow the incoming Trump administration to block it.

Instead, the $9 toll could increase in the coming years under this plan, which is what the Riders Alliance -- which has been fighting for the toll to raise billions for mass transit -- is hoping for.

"We'll know more when the governor makes the announcement tomorrow but that's what we're hearing and that makes sense," said Danny Pearlstein of the Riders Alliance. "$9 was studied. $15 was studied. Overall, the governor wants it to raise as much money as possible."

Hochul is expected to make the announcement Thursday at 12 p.m., the day before a Friday court challenge to the congestion pricing pause in Lower Manhattan.

A spokesperson for Gov. Hochul released a statement.

"Governor Hochul paused congestion pricing because a daily $15 toll was too much for hard-working New Yorkers in this economic climate. Tomorrow, the Governor will announce the path forward to fund mass transit, unclog our streets and improve public health by reducing air pollution," the spokesperson said.

The court case was brought by environmental groups, transit advocates, and city Comptroller Brad Lander.

"We brought our lawsuits to ensure that congestion pricing would go into effect as required by law - and it couldn't come at a more urgent time. If we don't get the system in operation before Donald Trump becomes President, we'll lose $15 billion in critical transit investments that we'll never see again," Lander said in part in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Representative Mike Lawler and others asked in a letter for help from incoming President Trump to stop the implementation of congestion pricing.

"Governor Hochul is trying to pick the pockets of New Yorkers to bail out the corrupt MTA's waste, fraud, and abuse, and that's shameful," Lawler said.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis vowed to stall the implementation of congestion pricing until the incoming trump administration can permanently slam the breaks on the controversial plan.

"We will continue to leave no stone unturned, look for every legal and legislative avenue to stop congestion pricing. We think it's very cynical that she paused it just so she could try to help the Democrats in an election and now has brought it back and it's trying to jam it through before President Trump takes office," Malliotakis said.

The program could launch by midnight on December 29.

The MTA board would have to approve the new rate at a meeting expected on Nov 18.

"I plan to put forth a proposal that will fund the program, deal with mitigation of environmental impacts, and congestion mitigation as well. We have a plan to do this, as we have had since June," Hochul said on Tuesday.

Hochul declined to get into details Tuesday, including how much congestion pricing will cost when it is unpaused. Previously, she has floated the idea of lowering the toll from $15 down to $9 for most people driving into Manhattan below 60th Street.

"I'm with the Governor on congestion pricing. She has been a real partner. She says she heard the citizens of this city," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Elizabeth Adams, Interim Co-Executive Director at Transportation Alternatives said in a statement in part, "Make no mistake: this announcement is happening because a broad, diverse, and determined coalition of New Yorkers turned up, spoke out, and fought for congestion pricing. We're here today because people made countless phone calls to the governor and their legislators, protested for months, testified at MTA board meetings, organized their communities, and never gave up."

Tom Wright, President and CEO of Regional Plan Association released a statement in part:

"RPA welcomes Governor Hochul's comprehensive plan for implementing congestion pricing as soon as possible to address the MTA's capital funding needs. This historic step is vital for New York and will support our regional economy, a healthy transit system, and improved air quality."

Earlier Tuesday, elected officials on Staten Island came together to speak out against the potential return of congestion pricing.

"Staten Islanders are being asked to pay more without seeing any improvements to our daily commute or our quality of life," City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks said.

