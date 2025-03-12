Gov. Hochul pushes for all-day, cellphone-free school environment across New York

Some state legislators are attempting to water down Hochul's proposal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul continues to press state lawmakers to implement a cellphone-free environment across New York schools.

Hochul says the legislation will improve children's mental health and educational experience.

"Childhoods have been stolen by a cellphone that has become all encompassing," Hochul said. That has been the primary focus for years now and that has to stop. How can we continue something going on in our state that we know is harmful to the mental health of our kids? Let's liberate our children. Let's get this done."

The proposal includes no unsanctioned use of smartphones or other internet-enabled devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day.

The cellphone restriction applies to lunch and study hall.

The plan also allows for schools to develop their own cellphone storage systems and provides funding to purchase a storage solution.

Some state legislators are attempting to water down Hochul's proposal.

They support a cellphone-free environment while students are in class, but not during lunch or at recess.

