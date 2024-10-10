Mets fan inspired 'OMG' sign taken on cult-like status as team's playoff run continues

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Every time the Mets have hit a home run the last few weeks and in the postseason so far, they've posed with a sign -- a rallying cry that has taken on a cult-like status among the fanbase and team itself.

The team's "OMG" sign was inspired by shortstop Jose Iglesias' song "OMG", and first made waves when Ridgewood, Queens native Jerome McCroy displayed the sign in Pittsburgh when the club was in town in June.

McCroy, an artist, wanted to celebrate Iglesias and the excitement that was building around the team.

"If you just do something for money, it's not going to fulfill you," said McCroy. "So I've always had a way of wanting to create for others."

McCroy says the inspiration for the sign came from team co-owner Alex Cohen, who was sporting an "OMG" t-shirt in an Instagram post. He would later run into Cohen at a game, and told her he wanted to give a sign to the team.

"I'm hearing "OMG" chants in the stadium, which is almost like in unison 'Let's Go Mets!'. And I'm like, we can't believe we did this," McCroy added.

McCroy then got to personally deliver the sign to Iglesias, and even got to chat with club owner Steve Cohen.

"He said wouldn't it be something if we took this thing all the way into a deep run into the playoffs," McCroy recalled.

McCroy, who has an "OMG" tattoo, was on the field after the Mets celebrated their series win against the Phillies to clinch their spot in the NLCS.

The Mets now wait to see if they face the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres in the next round.

