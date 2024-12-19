Breakthrough law offers cancer patients in New York relief for 'scalp-cooling therapy'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A breakthrough is offering good news for cancer patients who lose their hair during chemotherapy.

New York has become the first state in the country to require insurance coverage for what's called "scalp-cooling therapy," which can reduce hair loss for chemo patients.

"It's enough you're diagnosed with cancer. It's enough that you're going through the treatments," said Anna Kril, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Kril, a 74-year-old mom and grandmother from Astoria, Queens, has been through chemo twice now for two separate breast cancers. The most recent, in 2020, she used what's the called the "cold cap" to save her hair, and it was costly.

"Four to five thousand dollars, and I remember it was quite high," she said.

Kril said she had to pay for it out of pocket.

But last Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that will change that. It requires private insurance companies in New York State to pay for scalp cooling, which gives patients the opportunity to save their hair, and in many cases, helps them feel like cancer hasn't taken everything during treatment.

Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal introduced the bill six years ago, and hopes it sets a precedent.

"I am hopeful because this will help so many people across the country so they don't have to have another battle with the insurance companies and they can grapple with the illness," Rosenthal said.

Losing your hair during cancer treatment is a lot for patients, but this new law is the first of it's kind in the nation, and the hope is other states will follow.

Because scalp cooling requires more time for patients and more staffing, the new law doesn't kick in until January of 2026. Still, those like Kril, and other advocates, tell Eyewitness News it's a great start.

"We just want patients to have better access to important therapies, and this is the first step... and a huge step," said Nancy Marshall of the Rapunzel Project.

It's one bright spot at a time when anger over health insurance has boiled over, and a law that will eventually make a huge difference.

