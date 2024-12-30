New York to stick with congestion pricing start date after NJ judge issues opinion

NEW JERSEY -- New York state said it would move ahead with implementing congestion pricing on Jan. 5, less than an hour after a federal judge in New Jersey issued an opinion addressing areas for additional study about the plan.

While Judge Leo Gordon rejected most of New Jersey's complaints about the impact of the pricing scheme, he said some of the effects on New Jersey communities merited further study, specifically air quality concerns.

"Accordingly, the court will remand this issue for further explanation, and if appropriate, reconsideration of the rationale providing for differing levels of mitigation commitments for the Bronx as compared to potentially significantly affected areas in New Jersey and the ultimate mitigation determination," the opinion said.

The judge set a deadline of Jan. 17 for New York to respond to concerns. However, congestion pricing - a program to charge drivers heading into the heart of Manhattan - is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5.

Lawyers for both sides are pouring over this 72 page decision. The MTA has decided to stick with its plan and implement congestion pricing on Jan. 5.

"We're gratified that on virtually every issue, Judge Gordon agreed with the New York federal court and rejected New Jersey's claim that the Environmental Assessment approved 18 months ago was deficient. Most important, the decision does not interfere with the program's scheduled implementation this coming Sunday, January 5," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber in a statement.

The statement continued: "On the two remaining issues where the Judge requested that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) provide additional data - information that was not yet before the Court in this proceeding -- we're confident that the subsequent Federal actions, including the approval of the revised, reduced toll rates, did put those issues to rest."

This could be met with a legal challenge from New Jersey officials, who the judge has agreed with in part.