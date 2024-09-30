New Yorkers may notice subtle difference in tap water taste during aqueduct repair project

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For years, New York City has won praise for the quality and taste of our water.

It comes from reservoirs in Croton, Catskill, and Delaware.

But now, repairs to the system that brings that water into our homes and businesses may require some of it to come from another source.

That means not only our water may taste different, but the work may impact the taste of our world-famous pizza and bagels as well.

Both of them credit our water for making them delicious.

Beginning next month, the Department of Environmental Protection will alter New York City's water source to rely more on the Croton Watershed and less on the reservoirs in the Catskill Mountains to make much-needed repairs to a leak in the longest tunnel in the world.

The 85-mile-long Delaware Aqueduct delivers about 600 million gallons of water daily using only gravity, from four Catskill Mountain region reservoirs.

"We've engaged in a 20-year-long effort to build a bypass tunnel so that we can route water around that leak, so we don't lose that water going forward," DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said.

The project that has been planned and prepared for more than two decades will prevent 35 million gallons of drinking water from leaking into the ground in upstate New York every day.

In the final phase of the project, the city will connect the ends of the tunnel to the main aqueduct, seal off the leaking portion near Newburgh and repair the leak under Ulster County.

"Just like different brands of bottled water taste a bit different, so do our different reservoirs. While some residents may notice a temporary, subtle difference in taste or aroma during the repairs as we change our famous blend, our water remains clean and safe to drink," Aggarwala said.

The commissioner says most people will not notice a taste difference in the water, but he acknowledges some people will pick up on the change.

That has generated a disturbing set of emotions for the owner of 'Full Moon Pizza' on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

"Panic plain and simple. People are gonna complain that the taste is not there and we use the highest quality of products. It's just not the same," Joe LoPresti said.

The second-generation owner at nearby 'Casa Della Mozzarella' doesn't have the same level of concern. Perhaps because they boil the water to make the cheese and also because of a culinary experiment.

"I made it in Florida. It tasted the same if not better. I used their water. I did not ship my water," Carlo Carciotto of Casa Della Mozzarella said.

The leak repairs are expected to take six months.

"There's nothing like a New York pizza or a New York bagel," New Rochelle resident Xavier Campo said.

