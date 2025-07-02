New Yorkers react to spilt verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs has captured the world's attention, igniting a media frenzy as millions closely watch the trial.

Combs was convicted of two prostitution-related offense but acquitted of three charges involving racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The mixed result could still put Combs behind bars for up to a decade.

Eyewitness News spoke with New Yorkers outside of the courthouse and in Times Square to hear their reactions.

Anthony Carlo reports from Lower Manhattan.

Packed crowds of people gathered behind barricades outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse, some waving bottles of baby oil or filming on their phones.

"I didn't want them to find him guilty on the RICO, because then that would have put him in prison for the rest of his life. I wanted him to do some type of time where he could sit down and rehabilitate," one man told Eyewitness News.

"I think Diddy is guilty morally ... he has done things, bad, to other humans," another man said.

In Times Square, New Yorkers had mixed reactions to the verdict.

"Let's not be surprised here. He's a celebrity, and you know, maybe the jury was swayed that way. But, you know, we'll see how many years, if he gets anything at all," one man said.

"I'm really not surprised. I think it was just too split ... I think he's probably guilty," a woman shared.

"It feels like there is no protection for women," another woman reacted. "It feels like on every front, whether it's government, judicial, there is no justice for us at any turn."

"I'm glad that he was found not guilty of the RICO charge. I don't think they had enough evidence to say that he actually did it, so I'm glad they actually looked at the evidence, what he was being charged for, and based it off just that," a man said.