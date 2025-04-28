The FAA says they are also dealing with an air traffic controller shortage

Flights in and out of Newark Airport severely disrupted due to FAA equipment outage

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An equipment issue has led to major disruptions in and out of Newark Airport on Monday, according to officials.

The FAA says it is slowing arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport after telecommunications and equipment issues at Philadelphia TRACON, which guides aircrafts in and out of Newark.

United Airlines says the FAA equipment malfunction has shut down all Newark flight operations.

Officials say the outage has been fixed, but they now have very few air traffic controllers to handle the airspace around, and in and out of Newark.

United says it has diverted more than 35 flights to alternate airports, and delayed flights at their departure airports, creating a backlog.

The airline says they expect cancellations and delays for the rest of the day due to the FAA staffing issues.

They have issued a travel waiver to give customers flexibility to manage their travel plans.

It's unknown why the controllers are not working.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

