Man reunites with Port Authority officers who saved his life at Newark airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A passenger who suffered a severe medical episode at Newark Liberty International Airport got the chance on Friday to thank the people who saved him.

Herbert Villa is celebrating a special birthday -- one he is happy to see. Because six months ago he was getting ready to board a flight to Seattle in Terminal A of Newark Liberty Airport when he suffered a seizure.

"I do not even remember Sunday, it's my normal pack up the day before, get the laptop ready, drive to the airport, go to the United Club, and I wake up a week and a half later in the hospital," he said.

Villa had no signs of trouble. He doesn't smoke, drink or have any warning signals, but his heart actually stopped twice.

On Friday he met the Port Authority cops who rushed to his side to save his life.

"You have to follow up, you have to you have to find them, you have to let them know that they saved your life," Villa said. "It's not about me. It's really about them."

The Port Authority officers were on patrol and alerted by a United employee that a passenger was in trouble.

"So without hesitation we got in and started doing CPR, and in doing so he did regain consciousness for a little bit and then became faint, lost consciousness again," said Port Authority officer Bryan Cardona.

The officers teamed up to bring Villa back from the brink, using a heart defibrillator. They kept working on Villa until EMS arrived.

"We've been trained in the academy, also, we have our yearly in-service training, before I came to Newark Airport, I was stationed at the George Washington Bridge, and I've had to do CPR before, so I'm somewhat well versed," said Port Authority officer Anas Swailmyeen.

"My first time using the AED, but it is pretty intuitive once you open it up is giving you directions the entire time," said Port Authority officer Finn Ebersbach.

Villa travels on business often and is back to work after having triple bypass surgery.

His wife was working when the medical emergency happened and rushed to the hospital to be by his side.

"If I was standing up my knees would have buckled because it was such a shock," Carol Villa said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.