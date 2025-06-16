1-second outage reported at Newark Airport's air traffic control facility over the weekend

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another outage at Newark Liberty International Airport was reported at the Air Traffic Control facility responsible for arrivals and departures this weekend.

The one-second outage caused air traffic controllers to delay at least one departure Sunday afternoon.

ABC News obtained the ATC recording where the controller is heard telling other aircraft that there was an equipment failure on the departure frequency and they were holding the aircraft:

"Everybody whose on my frequency and going for departure uhh currently we are stopped on departures. Approach control lost their radar again. I'm not sure how long it's gonna be. Just keep you guys in loop. Let you know more information once we know more information."

The FAA is investigating the cause.

Newark has been plagued with staffing and equipment problems for months.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.