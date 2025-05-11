Another equipment outage at Newark airport causes FAA to issue brief ground stop

The FAA issued a ground stop at Newark Airport on Sunday morning following an equipment outage.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Travel woes continue at Newark Liberty International Airport over the weekend after the FAA issued another ground stop on Sunday morning.

The FAA briefly issued the 45-minute ground stop after an equipment outage at Newark's ATC facility, officials say.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, there were at least 40 flights delayed and nearly 80 cancelled, according to FlightAware.

The equipment outage comes after radar screens briefly went black at the airport early Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

