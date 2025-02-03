Grieving family of 9-year-old shot and killed in Newark demands justice

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The grieving family of a 9-year-old boy killed in Newark last week is demanding justice.

On Monday, a crisis team was at the school where Yasin Morrison attended to console his teachers and friends still coming to grips with the loss.

Morrison, who had autism and was non-verbal, was shot and killed Friday just after 5:30 p.m. at 170 Osborne Terrace.

Morrison was shot when he, his 3-year-old sister and another man were getting out of a car as the kids were getting ready to spend the weekend with their grandmother as they usually do.

As they approached the door, shots rang out.

Now his parents are trying to hold it together for his siblings as they work through their own grief.

"We're trying the best we can to stay strong, it's just a terrible thing that happened to my son, we're just trying to hold it together, I'm just trying better for everybody because I'm the man, I'm trying to stay strong and guide them, the siblings, it's tough, he was an innocent kid," said his father Saxon Morrison.

His loved ones say he could not have caused harm to anyone.

"It's hard, I have other children so I don't fully get to grieve so I just have to keep going, keep staying strong, remember my son for me giving him a brownie right before he went out the door not knowing that he wasn't going to return," said his mother Alexus McGee.

The Essex County Sherriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

The family hopes that reward will lead to information.

