8-year-old boy shot and killed in Newark, Essex County Prosecutor's Office says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 8-year-old child was shot and killed on Friday night in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at 170 Osborne Terrace, officials said.

Essex County Prosecutors Homicide Task Force responded to the scene.

The 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at University Hospital, officials said.

The Prosecutor's Office also said an adult male was shot as well, but there is no word on his injuries.

The ECPO in investigating and has not released information on a suspect at this time.

