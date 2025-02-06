Man accused in deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy in Newark pleads not guilty

NEWARK. New Jersey (WABC) -- The man charged with shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and injuring another man in Newark pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Jesse Dunbar II was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder just six days after he was allegedly shooting at another person, but also hit Yasin Morrison outside his grandparents' home.

Morrison, who had autism and was non-verbal, was killed in the crossfire.

"When the victim is an innocent, 9-year-old, beautiful child, that sends a shockwave throughout the entire community," said Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stevens. "And that demands we give our absolute best bringing that perpetrator to justice, which we believe we have done."

Investigators believe Dunbar was stalking an unidentified 36-year-old man who was walking along the sidewalk on Osborne Terrace. The man was injured, but is expected to survive.

Officials acknowledged they are still trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.

"People have asked us what's the motive?" added Essex County Chief of Detectives Mitchell McGuire. "I can tell you there is no motive that justifies what happened."

Morrison's family told Eyewitness News they are relieved they caught Dunbar II and that there has been an outpouring of support from the community.

"As a resident and a father I'm deeply hurt," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "I was at the hospital that evening. The family, it was troubling, traumatizing watching them in their grief."

Along with first-degree murder, Dunbar was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Yasin's family.

