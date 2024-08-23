Newark to cap 'Peace Week' with 24-hour hip-hop block party

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark is set to host its 12th annual 24-hour block party in an effort to curb violence across the city.

Dubbed the "24-hours of Peace Event," Mayor Ras Baraka said the event would be the finale to an entire peace week in the city.

"Our 24-Hrs of Peace celebration has become a signature event in Newark, defining how we deepen our commitment to each other as a unified, caring community," Baraka said in a press release.

"We fuse the power of hip-hop music and spoken word to lift, heal, and inspire peace in our city, empowering every resident in that process, and bringing healing, hope and happiness into everyday life. During this 24 Hrs of Peace, we celebrate the reality that women are at the center of our city's evolution as a model of peace, progress and prosperity."

The event has been credited with reducing violence in Newark during the period of labor day weekend.

All performers will be women, promoting women's empowerment. Some scheduled entertainers include recording artists Mya, Lola Brooke, Sunshine Anderson and Monie Love.

It's all happening in the Westward at South 10th Street and Central Avenue, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Kristin Thorne speaks with the family of a pedestrian fatally struck by an MTA bus in this 7 On Your Side Investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.