18-month-old girl killed by dog inside family home in Newark

Anthony Johnson is live at the scene of the dog attack in Newark.

Anthony Johnson is live at the scene of the dog attack in Newark.

Anthony Johnson is live at the scene of the dog attack in Newark.

Anthony Johnson is live at the scene of the dog attack in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 18-month-old child was killed by a dog in Newark on Tuesday, officials say.

The attack happened at a home on Second Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities believe the toddler was attacked by a pit bull inside her family home.

Officials say the child was in the care of a teenager at the time and somehow she wandered away and encountered the dog.

Another dog was also in the building and police are working to determine if both dogs went after the child.

The little girl was pronounced dead at University Hospital just before 7 p.m.

Police are waiting to get more answers, but the child's family is distraught.

The dogs have since been removed from the residence.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.