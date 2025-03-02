Nearly 60 people displaced after massive fire rips through homes in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of people were forced out into the cold after a massive fire ripped through multiple homes in Essex County overnight.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday on Woodside Avenue. Video shows firefighters on scene as heavy flames shot out of one home's roof and upper floor windows.

Officials say the blaze escalated to a three-alarm fire and was eventually put under control around 6:10 a.m.

A fire captain was transported to an area hospital after suffering a head injury, authorities say. Another firefighter was also injured as a result of the fire.

According to the American Red Cross, the nonprofit organization is assisting at least 56 people impacted by the fire.

The Newark Department of Public Safety's Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

