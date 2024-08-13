Deadly police-involved shooting in Newark, sources say

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a short police pursuit turned deadly on Hawthorne Avenue and Clinton Place Monday night, sources told Eyewitness News.

As of Tuesday morning, it remains unconfirmed why the car might have been pulled over but a source told Eyewitness News that the vehicle may have been stolen.

Newark Police are expected to answer several looming questions. Community advocate Donna Jackson spoke with officers who said the short chase turned into a crash. She says one young man was taken out of the vehicle when the car was stopped while another young man in the passenger seat jumped in the driver's seat. That's when she says things took a turn for the worse.

"One young man was taken out of the vehicle. Another young man jumped into the driver's seat, pursued forward, hitting an officer, hitting the police car, where the officer opened fire and unfortunately, the young man lost his life," she said.

Jackson said two police officers, including the officer who was hit by the car, were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

How the second officer was injured is under investigation.

