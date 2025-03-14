Governor, dignitaries set to attend funeral for Newark detective shot and killed in line of duty

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and a sea of police, public officials, and dignitaries will surround the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark for the 10:30 a.m. funeral for Newark Detective Joseph Azcona, fatally shot in the line of duty one week ago.

A Newark police officer of five years, Azcona, 26, was on assignment last Friday night with an intelligence unit that responded to reports of suspects with illegal firearms.

He was shot at about 6:37 p.m., before he even had a chance to leave his police cruiser, at the intersection of Broadway and Carteret.

A 14-year-old armed with an automatic weapon was arrested. The suspect and another officer were also hit in the gunfire, both survived.

A private wake was held Thursday at Buyus Funeral Home in the city's Ironbound district. The slain detective's body is expected to be transported from the funeral home to the church.

"This week is gonna be tough. Next week is gonna be tough. The week after that. The next week, the next month, the next year. We got a class going in next week, they're gonna know his name, Joey is going down in history everybody from Newark, Essex County, Union County, Hudson County, New Jersey, every state in this country is going to remember his name," Officer Shaquilla Brown said.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street, Newark.

Governor Murphy has ordered that flags fly at half-staff in Azcona's honor on Friday.

It's been more than 20 years since a Newark police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Azcona was promoted to detective two years ago and assigned to the intelligence unit.

Officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the 14-year-old was charged with numerous crimes including murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons.

In the state of New Jersey, a 14-year-old cannot be tried as an adult under any circumstance.

