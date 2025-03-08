Newark officer killed, another critical after shootout with suspected teen gunman

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer in Newark was killed in a shootout Friday night and another remains in critical condition -- and police say the gunman was 14 years old.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carteret near a McDonald's and a White Castle.

The officer's identity has not been released, but the police union said it was a young officer who lost his life in the shooting.

The suspect shooter was also said to be injured, but his condition was not yet known.

Several other people were taken into custody, but it is unclear who is being charged at this point.

"There's no words to describe what happened, it shouldn't happen, people should feel safe to be out here, for someone for a badge to die in the line of duty, it's a tragedy," one witness said.

The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear Saturday morning, but officials are expected to hold an update later in the morning to share new information.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

