Family, friends devastated after Newark police detective fatally shot by teen while on duty

Toni Yates has reaction from family and friends following the officer's death.

Toni Yates has reaction from family and friends following the officer's death.

Toni Yates has reaction from family and friends following the officer's death.

Toni Yates has reaction from family and friends following the officer's death.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Anger, sadness and quiet prayers were the feeling from family and friends of a 26-year-old Newark police detective after he was fatally shot while on duty.

Detective Joseph Azcona was killed during a weapons investigation, allegedly by a 14-year-old armed with an automatic weapon.

"Just a really really humble guy," said relative Aleandy Lopez. "You could just feel the love. You could just tell he'd make you feel welcome always. He just loved to serve. He loved to serve."

Azcona was part of a multi-agency task force investigating illegal arms on the street. Police say as he pulled up in his vehicle right in front of Christ Assembly Lutheran, Azcona was shot immediately without any chance to get out of his car or respond in anyway.

A second officer was shot during the incident, but he is still in the hospital recovering. Surveillance video from nearby also showed witnesses fleeing the scene as the shots were fired.

"The kids nowadays with guns, it's unbelievable," Elisa Roman said. "I just can't believe it. A 14-year-old kid? He should be in school. Not this. Not murdering cops."

The Essex County's Prosecutors Office says the 14-year-old suspect -- who was shot by police -- will eventually having a closed hearing because of his age.

They added they cannot try the teen as an adult under any circumstances. Some Newark residents shared a different tone.

"I hope he's tried like an adult," said a resident who went by Chino. "It's because he shot that cop. He's got to pay the crime."

A funeral has been set for March 14 for Azcona at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.