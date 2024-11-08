Newborn twins' double murder remains unsolved after four years

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A vigil was held Friday evening for twin babies who were found dead four years ago outside of an apartment building in the Bronx.

It remains a cold case.

The babies were never identified, but police investigating their deaths named them Zeke and Zane. The officers made sure the infants had proper funerals.

While cops are still trying to find their killers, they take time to remember the little boys who never had a chance.

For four years someone has been walking the streets with a horrible secret.

In November 2020, newborn twin boys were beaten to death and dumped in a bloody heap behind a building in the Bronx.

Bronx detective Brianna Constantino is the lead investigator. She and her team are still struggling to solve the case.

"What was your immediate reaction?" N.J. Burkett asked.

"My immediate reaction was, who did this? Who would do this? At least one person knows what happened and they've been living with this for four years," Detective Brianna Constantino with NYPD Bronx Homicide Squad said.

The boys' bodies were found roughly 20 feet apart, with their umbilical cords still attached.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses that night and came up empty.

Surveillance cameras weren't functioning, so there was no video.

"There are not a lot of video cameras, as well, as it's a quiet neighborhood. The block behind us is a park. It's quiet, it's dark. So it's possible somebody didn't see any of this happen. Yeah, but I will tell you that someone knows what happened," Constantino said.

And why this street? Why this building? Residents even volunteered their own fingerprints to help eliminate themselves as suspects.

"It could be that this place was chosen at random. It could be that this was a place that the person knew," Constantino said.

Every year since then, neighbors have joined with detectives and prosecutors in a prayer vigil. To honor the twins and their tragically short lives.

Anybody with information is urged to come forward. No, cold cases are not always solved but investigators are confident about this one, even after 4 years.

