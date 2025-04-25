11 arrested in international high-end car theft ring out of New Jersey

Anthony Johnson has more on the auto theft ring in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Nearly a dozen people are facing charges after a major car theft ring was dismantled in New Jersey, officials announced on Friday.

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin detailed the operation where homes were burglarized and luxury vehicles were stolen -- including Land Rovers, Mercedes Benzes and BMWs.

The cars were then moved to parking garages in the Bronx so they could be shipped to West Africa.

Investigators identified 43 stolen New Jersey vehicles valued at approximately $3.65 million in two parking garages on Jennings Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx.

"We've arrested 11 people, including one juvenile, for their roles in a far reaching criminal enterprise that stretched from communities in Morris, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex and Burlington counties to the shores of West Africa," Platkin said.

The suspects from the Bronx, Newark and Belleville were given instruction to find certain cars to steal and then drop them at the two garages in the Bronx.

The leaders of the crews are still on the loose and are known by their street names.

"Big G and E identified high end vehicles including Land Rovers, Mercedes-Benz and BMW for the theft crews to steal," Platkin said. "These crews would then often commit residential burglaries in order to facilitate their high end vehicle theft."

Platkin said the vehicles can be replaced, but not the car owners' sense of security.

"These brazen auto thefts don't just take someone's property, they take away our sense of safety and security in our own homes," he said.

Authorities from New Jersey and New York played major roles in busting the organized auto theft ring that came to light last summer.

The charges against the suspects include racketeering, which could result in significant jail time if they are found guilty.

"A conviction of first degree racketeering can result in 10 to 20 years in prison, which is subject to the No Early Release," said Theresa Hilton, New Jersey Dir. Division of Criminal Justice.

