Search for suspects after sick cats dumped outside construction company in New Jersey

HOPATCONG, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for two people who dumped four hairless cats in the streets that were in need of medical attention.

The cats were found outside Lakewood Construction on Stanhope Sparta Road on Aug. 15 after 5 a.m.

The felines were left in cardboard carriers.

It comes after two similar incidents that police say involve the same suspects, carriers and breed of cats.

The suspects were seen driving a newer white Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with video or information is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000 or email Humans Law Enforcement Officer gdimatteo@hopatcongpolice.org, anonymous tips are welcome.

