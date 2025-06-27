New Jersey continues to challenge ending birthright citizenship after Supreme Court ruling

Anthony Johnson has details on the continued efforts of officials in New Jersey to fight the court's decision on Friday.

Anthony Johnson has details on the continued efforts of officials in New Jersey to fight the court's decision on Friday.

Anthony Johnson has details on the continued efforts of officials in New Jersey to fight the court's decision on Friday.

Anthony Johnson has details on the continued efforts of officials in New Jersey to fight the court's decision on Friday.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling giving the president more leverage when it comes to executive orders and lower court decisions has left a chilling impact on undocumented residents around the country, but New Jersey's attorney general has stood on the side of those who are trying to find the path to citizenship.

"The court very clearly did not address the merits of birthright citizenship and they in fact stayed the executive order for another 30 days for everyone," New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

Platkin adds that the president's approach to birthright citizenship is a recipe for chaos on the ground, and does harm to the states.

Local supporters of immigrants agree.

"I think to try to call the bluff of an administration that has been hell bent at ripping sections out of the U.S. Constitution... it is naive," said Amy Torres, the executive director for Immigrant Justice.

New Jersey-based groups serving undocumented residents say the impact of the court's ruling is going to be felt far and wide.

"The fact that are kids will not be enrolling in school because there is a fear of, will my kid be picked up," said Hazel Applewhite, the CEO of Ironbound Community Cooperation.

New Jersey is among 22 states that sued over the president's use of an executive order to ban birthright citizenship.

"We're going to see more non-cooperation with things that we know are unholy and just wrong, that are hurting people," said Charlene Walker, executive director of Faith in New Jersey.

One woman Eyewitness News spoke to has an undocumented spouse and did not want to show her face because she is worried about his safety and sees Friday's ruling as an attack on people like her husband.

"We have to push back, and we have to stand up when something is wrong and say so, and stand up for people who are not able to do that for themselves," said a representative for American Families United.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.