USGS reports minor earthquake near Gladstone, New Jersey

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A minor earthquake was reported near Gladstone, New Jersey, on Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reported the 1.8-magnitude event just before noon.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

