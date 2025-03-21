USGS reports minor earthquake near Gladstone, New Jersey

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A minor earthquake was reported near Gladstone, New Jersey, on Friday morning.
The United States Geological Survey reported the 1.8-magnitude event just before noon.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
