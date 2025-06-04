New Jersey governor candidate Josh Gottheimer emphasizes affordability

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- With the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial primary just days away, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is ramping up his campaign.

The gubernatorial hopeful's campaign focus is affordability.

New Jersey ranks near the top of the list when it comes to high cost of living.

Speaking at the CareOne assisted living facility in Paramus, New Jersey, Gottheimer emphasized key points in his platform, "cutting property taxes by nearly 15% across the board, giving renters a rebate, helping seniors with a senior bonus and helping the middle class with an income tax cut."

Although New Jersey is still blue, the state became a little more purple during the last presidential election.

Gottheimer was the only Democrat in New Jersey's congressional dilatation to support the controversial Laken Riley Act, which allows ICE to detain and deport undocumented immigrants accused of minor offenses.

"Ordering the roundup of innocent undocumented people in churches and schools and restaurants is totally unacceptable," Gottheimer said of President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. "I believe, though, if you are a violent criminal, you shouldn't be here in our state or our country."

While Gottheimer is calling for increased bipartisanship, he's also framing himself as the best choice to take on President Trump.

"You wanna work with Jersey, I'll be with you. You mess with Jersey, I'm gonna mess with you," Gottheimer said in a campaign ad. "President Trump has been messing with people here, their social security, their Medicare, their Medicaid, he's coming after our families, he's coming after our department of education and our schools. Listen, that's unacceptable and I'm gonna fight him."

There are six Democrats and five Republicans in the running for New Jersey governor. Eyewitness News will profile a candidate for governor each day this week.

