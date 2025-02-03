New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidates spar on debate stage

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- With New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's stint in office set to end next year, a crop of new candidates have begun laying out their succession plans.

Six Democratic candidates vying to replace Murphy faced off in a debate Sunday night.

The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, including immigration.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka called out Congressman Josh Gottheimer, who was the only Democratic Congressmember from New Jersey to vote in favor of the Laken Riley Act.

"You can't say that you support immigrants and don't support (the) immigration trust bill in New Jersey," Baraka said.

Gottheimer fired back and said undocumented immigrants who are committing crimes "shouldn't be here."

"What Donald Trump is doing by rounding innocent, undocumented people up and going to churches and schools, and going to restaurants and rounding them up, that's unacceptable," he said.

Meanwhile, the candidates also discussed infrastructure issues plaguing the state and each gave New Jersey Transit a failing grade.

"I've gone back to Amtrak. We need to hold them accountable. They need to fix the catenary wires. I've driven $300 million in for that fix alone. We've driven billions in for Northeast rail (and) I want to know exactly where that's gone," Rep Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ 11th District) said.

Some candidates called for the termination of the New Jersey Turnpike widening project and for the expansion of rail services in South Jersey.

Republican candidates for governor will square off Tuesday night.

