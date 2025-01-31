Community surprises beloved UPS driver with retirement party after 38 years on the job

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Westfield community's special send-off for the UPS driver, Anthony Romano.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Westfield community's special send-off for the UPS driver, Anthony Romano.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Westfield community's special send-off for the UPS driver, Anthony Romano.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Westfield community's special send-off for the UPS driver, Anthony Romano.

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An entire community came together to celebrate the retirement of a beloved UPS driver after 38 years.

Anthony Romano parked his UPS truck for good, after delivering packages for nearly 4 decades in Westfield and Mountainside, New Jersey.

Those who live along his route wanted to make sure they could deliver something special to him.

They gathered at Orenda Circle in Westfield, New Jersey Friday morning with balloons, signs and one person in costume to say goodbye to the neighborhood UPS driver.

"He's not the guy who just drops the package he comes, he knocks on the door you have a conversation with him, he's a fixture in the neighborhood," Evan Topilow said.

A fixture for 38 years. But Friday was his last day and those who've come to depend on him arranged a special send-off.

"We are going to present him with $3,000 which is what this town chipped in for him and everyone wrote the nicest messages, everybody loves Anthony," said Carol Gross.

As his truck pulled up, everyone cheered his name.

And Anthony Romano, the man of the hour was thunderstruck by the outpouring of gratitude.

"We're going to miss you so much," one resident said.

There were thanks and some advice shared.

"Good luck to you, chill, sleep late and get off your feet," a neighbor said.

Handshakes and hugs.

And an appreciation for a man who delivered so much more than packages.

"He goes above and beyond always accessible by text message, he brings dog treats for the doggies, when we go on vacation we will let him know, he hides the boxes brings them inside for us. He's not just our UPS driver, he's actually a friend of ours," Aneesa Chignoli said.

A feeling that's clearly mutual.

"I've been blessed all these years to have these people on my route I'm going to miss them and I love them," Romano said.

Anthony plans to play golf and spend time with the grandchildren and with his wife, who he met at UPS.

And while this is his last run, the memories of this route will last a lifetime.

"We love you Anthony!" neighbors cheered.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.