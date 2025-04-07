37-year-old man struck by hit-and-run driver following dispute in Jersey City, police say

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man was injured after he was run down by a car following a dispute in Jersey City on Monday, police said.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay and Erie Streets near a very popular pedestrian plaza.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with injuries.

Investigators said it appears the victim and the driver had gotten into some sort of dispute just before the incident.

Police say the victim suffered head trauma, a collapsed lung, and internal injuries to his stomach area.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

He is now stable and receiving treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck the victim fled from the scene.

It remains unclear what the dispute was about and if the collision was intentional.

No other details have been made on the make or model of the suspected vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345

