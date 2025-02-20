Responders practicing joint rescue training help save man that fell through ice in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An ice rescue training turned into a real-life scenario for several first responders on Wednesday after they worked together to save an 82-year-old man.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office and the New Jersey State Police were conducting training when a man fell through the ice at a nearby lake in Mount Arlington.

Rescue workers used their skills to save the 82-year-old from the frigid lake.

Corporal Ivan Bajceski of the Morris County Sheriff's Office says the training was just about to begin.

"We were setting up the equipment outside, and then all of a sudden, we received reports that there was an actual live incident that was happening not too far. I believe it was maybe about a mile," Bajceski said.

"So I was in the beginning was very hectic trying to figure out where to go. We were already half dressed, had to grab some stuff that was ready for training, throw it back to the trucks," said Officer Ryan Wood.

When they arrived on the scene, the victim was seen lying down on the ice 100 yards off shore.

Firefighters from the Mount Arlington Fire Department were the first to respond and coordinated the rescue effort.

"It was windy. It was very cold for those standing on the dock. Right. It was cold. But for the firefighters and the people, your adrenaline's pumping. All you're thinking about is getting out there and helping this victim," said Mount Arlington Fire Chief Mario Marcano.

The crews used a rescue sled, and with the assistance of the firefighters secured a sling around the man. He was placed on to the sled and was then pulled in back towards the shoreline.

The successful rescue took 40 minutes. The man was did not need to be hospitalized.

"It really is just another day for us going out and doing what we trained for and just not even thinking," said Mount Arlington police officer Matthew Kaiteris. "Just getting out there, doing it and making adaptations to any plan."

State troopers and firefighters also helped recover the man's iceboat.

