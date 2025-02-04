Officer rescues 11-year-old boy that fell through ice on Franklin Lake

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer in New Jersey rescued a child who somehow became stranded in the middle of a lake and fell through the ice.

Monday afternoon, a resident reported that an 11-year-old boy had fallen through the ice at Franklin Lake.

West Long Branch Police Department

West Long Branch Patrolman Dave Brosonski arrived to find the child stranded in the middle of the lake.

Officer Brosonski is highly trained in water rescues as he is a water safety instructor for the Monmouth County Police Academy and was a lifeguard growing up.

He entered the frigid water and successfully rescued the boy.

It was a daring decision with little time to spare.

Patrolman Brosonski went beyond the call of duty to rescue a boy in the freezing Frankin Lake.

A nearby resident had some rope to make sure the officer did not go under while trying to grab the boy.

"As I was making my way to the kid in the water I didn't know if he could potentially go under and if he went under the ice I knew I would have to go get him, so I had the rope attached so I could be pulled back out if I had to go under," Patrolman Brosonski said.

The murky water varies in depth from 4 to 7 feet.

After the last few weeks of freezing temperatures, Franklin Lake was covered over in about 4 inches of ice. Due to recent warmer temperatures, the ice thawed.

The child said he tried to cross the lake as a shortcut home, which was ill-advised.

He fell into the lake about 75 feet out and that's when police were called and arrived in an instant.

When he was pulled out, he was dealing with hypothermia, officials said.

"I don't want to get in trouble," the boy cried.

"We're here to help you," an officer said.

Officer Brosonski, who is trained in water rescue, did not hesitate to act. His action has made him a hero.

"I feel it was my job, I feel really more embarrassed by all the attention I would've gone in no matter what for anyone whether I was working or not working. To me, it's just another day," Brosonski said.

Patrolman Dave Brosonski West Long Branch Police Department

"The West Long Branch Police Department is deeply grateful for Officer Brosonski's swift and heroic actions, as well as for the community members who quickly alerted authorities," the department said.

Chief Botti would also like to recognize the West Long Branch Emergency Medical Services and the West Long Branch Fire Department for their response.

The boy was in the water for about 5 minutes and was taken to the hospital as a precaution for hypothermia.

Eyewitness News learned the boy was back in school on Tuesday.

