NJ police cracking down on unruly parties, curfews throughout summer in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS (WABC) -- As Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer, the Mayor of Seaside in New Jersey says he wants everyone to have fun, but measures will be in place to make sure it's a safe season.

To ensure it's a fun and safe season, there is now a curfew in place for those under 18 years old.

Anyone under 18 will not be allowed on the boardwalk between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are walking to and from work or with a parent or guardian.

"Last year, that was not a happy occasion, not only in Seaside Heights but in other communities where we had some problems with young people and behavior," Mayor Tony Vas said.

Panic ensued on the boardwalk because of what people thought was a shooting, but it ended up being a group of kids causing a disturbance.

Some stores like Temptation are welcoming the change.

"I kind of think that's a good thing that they did because they keep away the troubles a little to be in the street in the nighttime. Which is not safe for them," Ali Hamza said.

Mayor Tony Vaz says there are also guidelines in place to cut down on unruly house parties at rental properties.

Officials have already obtained a court injunction to stop two large parties planned for this weekend.

"I was young once. We want them to come down and have fun but remember there's regulations and rules where they live and where we live. You have to obey those rules. It's like driving a car, you have rules and regulations, towns have regulations," Mayor Vas said.

New Jersey state police are also increasing traffic enforcement between Friday and Tuesday.

They'll be looking for aggressive and impaired drivers among other violations.

