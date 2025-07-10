Exclusive: Officers share story after saving 1-year-old toddler from choking in South River

Toni Yates spoke exclusively with the officers who saved the little boy's life.

Toni Yates spoke exclusively with the officers who saved the little boy's life.

Toni Yates spoke exclusively with the officers who saved the little boy's life.

Toni Yates spoke exclusively with the officers who saved the little boy's life.

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police officers in New Jersey jumped into action to save a choking child in South River on Monday evening.

The responding officers -- Det. Patrick Molina, Det. Mark Kukoda, Ptl. Nicholas Swineford, and Ptl. Jonathan Torres -- were called to a home where they found a 1-year-old with an obstructed airway.

Det. Kukoda was the first to arrive at this life or death call.

Police body camera footage shows the 1-year-old boy named Joseph, looking more like a rag doll than a bubbly toddler. He's not taken a breath for an undetermined amount of time.

Whatever is lodged in his tiny throat is unyielding.

"I notice his face to be blue, indicating there is something in his airway and he's losing oxygen," Kukoda said.

More help arrives as Joseph's frantic father stands by, allowing officers to do their job. Officer Torres takes over, delivering back blows to the child and calling his name.

Officer Swineford is the third to arrive, stepping in without missing a beat.

"In the moment, you don't really think about it. You just fall back on training and do what you have to do," Swineford said. "I took the infant from Torres, flipped the child over started to do back blows until another officer is available."

That officer was Det. Molina.

"When I got there, Officer Swineford had the infant," Molina said. "At which point I requested to take over. Like I said, it is tiring."

All of them were hoping that the work they were doing was helping Joseph get to a point where there was enough room around the obstruction for him to take a breath.

"We did hear something kind of clearing up so that's a good sign," Molina said.

An ambulance arrived after the job was done, but the officers were still concerned for Joseph.

"Fortunately, we saw the same BLS ambulance unit on a call two hours later. They gave us somewhat of an update. The last thing we heard the child was going to be OK."

Joseph was more than fine, he was excellent!

"I'm so proud of them, and I'm so thankful for everything they did for my son, because if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be hugging my son today," said Joseph's father Cliff Hernandez.

The officers were just happy the boy was alive.

Chief Mark Tinitigan praised the actions of the responding officers, calling each one vital to the successful outcome.

"There was no hesitation. Each officer knew their role, acted immediately, and worked together to save a child's life," Tinitigan said. "These officers are true heroes. Their quick thinking and training made all the difference in a moment where every second counted. We are incredibly thankful the child is safe and on the road to recovery."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.