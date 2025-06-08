Last day for in-person early voting in New Jersey primary election; over 400K ballots cast so far

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Sunday marks the last day for in-person early voting in the New Jersey primary election.
Select voting locations across the Garden State will be open today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
While Saturday's ballots are still being tallied, more than 401,000 people have reportedly voted statewide as of Friday night.
Primary day in New Jersey is Tuesday, and one contest to watch is the race for state governor.
If you're eligible to vote but are still undecided, you can watch a special edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter, which takes a closer look at the leading candidates in this year's gubernatorial race.
Also tune in on Monday at 12:30 p.m. for a special half-hour edition of Eyewitness News dedicated to the New Jersey primary.
