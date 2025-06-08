Last day for in-person early voting in New Jersey primary election; over 400K ballots cast so far

Over 400,000 ballots have been cast ahead of New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday.

Over 400,000 ballots have been cast ahead of New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday.

Over 400,000 ballots have been cast ahead of New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday.

Over 400,000 ballots have been cast ahead of New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Sunday marks the last day for in-person early voting in the New Jersey primary election.

Select voting locations across the Garden State will be open today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

While Saturday's ballots are still being tallied, more than 401,000 people have reportedly voted statewide as of Friday night.

Primary day in New Jersey is Tuesday, and one contest to watch is the race for state governor.

If you're eligible to vote but are still undecided, you can watch a special edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter, which takes a closer look at the leading candidates in this year's gubernatorial race.

Also tune in on Monday at 12:30 p.m. for a special half-hour edition of Eyewitness News dedicated to the New Jersey primary.

Up Close breaks down the race for governor of New Jersey ahead of Tuesday's primary election with profiles of the leading candidates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.