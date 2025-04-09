Police in New Jersey searching for several suspects wanted in road rage incident

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in South River are looking for several people involved in a road rage incident that ended with weapons being drawn.

Investigators say it happened on Ferry Street just before 5:30 p.m. on April 1.

Detectives on patrol came across a disturbance that they quickly realized was the tail end of a road rage incident.

An investigation revealed that the car belonged to 21-yaer-old Donovan Cimaglia. He is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, riot, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and more.

There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities say they are still searching for three other unidentified suspects.

If anyone has any, they are urged to contact Detective Patrick Molina at 732-254-9002 x 113 or a/Sgt. Kenneth Nale at 732-254-9002 x 123.

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

