New video shows massive sinkhole moments after opening up on I-80 in Wharton

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New police body-camera footage shows the moments after the massive sinkhole on I-80 in Wharton, NJ opened up.

The sinkhole has shuttered the roadway since December.

Repairs have been ongoing since then, and work is expected to continue for several more weeks.

NJDOT officials expect two eastbound lanes to reopen next week. Two lanes in the westbound direction are set to reopen by the end of the month.

The agency expects the roadway to be 100 percent functional by the end of June.

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

