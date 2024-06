NJ Transit, Amtrak experience 30-minute delays at Penn Station New York

SECAUCUS -- Commuting delays continue for a second day at New York Penn Station.

NJ Transit rail service to and from 34th Street is delayed up to 30 minutes due to a disabled train east of Penn Station.

Amtrak is also impacted by the disabled train and will also experience delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.