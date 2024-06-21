NJ Transit back on track, Amtrak still experiencing some problems Friday morning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit reported being back on or close to schedule Friday morning. Still, Amtrak had several canceled trains "due to an earlier service disruption" and the need to service equipment and reposition personnel.

NJ Transit reported being back on or close to schedule by midnight. "Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already enroute following an earlier AMTRAK overhead wire issue in Penn Station New York," the railroad said.

However, all was not well with Amtrak. Into the early morning Friday, Amtrak has posted several trains are canceled.

The railroad reported that Acela 2154 and Acela 2173 and trains 111/112/130 and 181 were canceled in their entirety.

The changes come after a disastrous day of rail service disruptions and cancelations on Thursday on the northeast corridor on Thursday.

NJ Transit and Amtrak service was suspended just before 3 p.m. on Thursday due to power issues.

A malfunctioning circuit breaker caused the widespread issue, resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Union Station.

I am so angry and hot," commuter Cheryl Gaddsen had said. "When the weathers is hot or cold, the trains are always messed up."

An unrelated brush fire in the area complicated the repairs, according to NJ Transit.

This was the latest in a string of incidents that have adversely impacted rail commuters. On Tuesday, NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters experienced delays and cancelations due to overhead wire problems in the morning and later a stalled train outside Penn Station.

