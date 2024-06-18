Service delayed in and out of Penn Station due to overhead wire issues

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the commuter alert.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rail service is delayed up to 90 minutes in and out of Penn Station New York due to an Amtrak overhead wire issue, NJ Transit reports.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

NJT rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier bus, PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken & 33rd St, NY.

Amtrak said that a disabled commuter train was blocking the tracks and causing trains traveling through New York Penn Station to be delayed some 90 minutes.

Metro-North's Pascack Valley and Port Jervis service is also delayed in and out of Penn Station.

