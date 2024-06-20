Brush fire in Secaucus impacting traffic on New Jersey Turnpike

  • Full Story
Thursday, June 20, 2024 8:16PM
Brush fire in Secaucus near New Jersey Turnpike
A brush fire burning in Secaucus on Thursday afternoon near the New Jersey Turnpike.

SEACAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A brush fire burning in Secaucus on Thursday afternoon is impacting traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Delays were reported in both directions after the fire started around 2:30 p.m.

The right lane is closed between 15 X and 16 E on Northbound Eastern Spur of the NJ Turnpike.

