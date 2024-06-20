NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspended while crews work to restore power on Northeast Corridor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NJ Transit and Amtrak service on the northeast corridor ground to a halt again on Thursday due to power issues.

Amtrak said all rail traffic between New Haven and Philadelphia has been suspended.

A malfunctioning circuit breaker caused the widespread issue, resulting in a loss of power on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Union Station.

Amtrak first reported the outage just before 2:45 p.m.

A short time later, Amtrak said crews are troubleshooting the issue and hope to have a resolution soon.

NJTransit rail tickets and passes are being crossed-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street, New York.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

Customers should visit njtransit.com/ABC for alternate service information.

This is the latest in a string of incidents that have adversely impacted rail commuters. On Tuesday, NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters experienced delays and cancelations due to overhead wire problems in the morning and later a stalled train outside Penn Station.

Earlier in the day, Amtrak had already warned customers in the Northeast that they may face up to 60-minute delays for the rest of the week because of high temperatures.

