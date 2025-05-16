NJ Transit teams try to help frustrated commuters navigate amid strike

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- One of Manhattan's busiest transit hubs, Penn Station, is bearing the brunt of the New Jersey Transit strike.

Picketers are outside the station on Friday, calling for change, as commuters deal with the first day of no NJ Transit train service.

The Port Authority also said customers can expect crowded conditions during peak hours and should allow extra travel time.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be providing additional staff to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management.

Friday's commute brought anxiety for riders as engineers walked off the job.

This walkout is the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.

To alleviate some of that stress, NJ Transit is providing a team of customer care workers to help people navigate at Newark Penn Station amid the major disruption in travel.

They are wearing bright orange shirts to travelers can easily spot them.

The workers said they were encountering many people who weren't aware of the strike and the suspended services. Now, those customers had to scramble to find another way to get to their destination.

"I'm just trying to figure it out," said Aaron Scott, a traveler. "I've been trying to get to New Brunswick. This is crazy."

There are signs up at stations and caution tape on the doors leading to some tracks to block access. Only the doors leading to the PATH and Amtrak trains are open.

