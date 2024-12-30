Time running out for NJ Transit riders to submit refund requests for unused tickets

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Attention New Jersey Transit riders! Time is running out to cash in on refunds for some unused tickets.

Tuesday marks the last day customers can request a refund on any unused one-way bus, rail, and light rail tickets purchased prior to June 1, 2024. The refund policy also applies to rail 10-Trip tickets, which is equivalent to 10 one-way rail tickets purchased in a single transaction.

The offer started back on August 1, 2024.

Tickets purchased between June 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024, must be used by July 31, 2024, and will not be eligible for refunds. Tickets purchased beginning July 1, 2024, are subject to NJ TRANSIT's 30-day expiration policy.

How to request a refund

Paper tickets:

Refunds for paper tickets can be requested at any NJ Transit ticket office of ticket window. Customers will need to provide contact information and should have their receipts with them in order to expedite the refund process. Refund processing is expected to take approximately three to four weeks.

Web tickets:

Customers should print out any unused one-way tickets purchased on the website and follow the same instructions as paper ticket customers.

Mobile App tickets:

All unused NJ Transit Mobile App tickets purchased prior to June 1, 2024, that remain unused on August 1, 2024, will be automatically converted to a credit in the amount of the unused one-way tickets in the customer's electronic wallet in the Mobile App. Customers do not need to take any action to receive this credit.

You can find more information on the NJ Transit website.

