NJ Transit train crashes into car in Hackensack causing delays; no injuries

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver walked away unscathed after a New Jersey Transit train struck a car in Hackensack on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at the Essex Street Station on Railroad Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the train was able to exit their car before the crash, according to the Hackensack Fire Department.

There were no serious injuries, but the crash did impact the Pascack Valley Line rail service for a period of time.

The line eventually resumed service in both directions between Essex Street and New Bridge Landing but was subject to delays.

It's not clear yet how the car wound up in the path of the train.

