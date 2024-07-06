Evacuation ordered at Wharton State Forest as brush fire spreads

A wild fire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington County is threatening structures as fire crews work to contain blaze.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, (WABC) -- A brush fire in Central New Jersey has wiped out at least 1,200 acres.

The fire broke out in Burlington County's Wharton State Forest.

The Batona Campground has been evacuated as the blaze spreads.

Two structures, including a home were in the path of the fire.

Crews have contained about 40 percent of the flames.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

